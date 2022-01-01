1 min read.Updated: 01 Jan 2022, 04:17 PM ISTLivemint
The banking holidays depend on the festivals being celebrated in various states. The country observes three national holidays – Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Banks across the country will be closed for national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments in 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.