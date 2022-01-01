The banking holidays depend on the festivals being celebrated in various states. The country observes three national holidays – Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Banks across the country will be closed for national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments in 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here's a month-wise list of all major bank holidays to be observed in the new year:

January

1 January: New Year's day

14 January: Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Imoinu Iratpa

26 January: Republic Day

February

5 February: Vasant Panchami

March

1 March: Maha Shivratri

18 March: Holi

April

10 April: Ram Navami

13 April: Ugadi (Telugu new year)

14 April: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu

15 April: Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu

May

1 May: May Day

3 May: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

16 May: Buddha Purnima

June

14 June: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July

10 July: Bakrid, Eid al Adha

August

9 August: Muharram

12 August: Raksha Bandhan

15 August: Independence Day

16 August: Parsi new year

19 August: Janmashtami

31 August: Ganesh Chathurthi

September

8 September: Thiruvona

October

2 October: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

3 October: Maha Ashtami

4 October: Maha Navami

5 October: Vijaya Dashami

9 October: Eid e Milad

24 October: Diwali

November

8 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December

25 December: Christmas