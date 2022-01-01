This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The banking holidays depend on the festivals being celebrated in various states. The country observes three national holidays – Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Banks across the country will be closed for national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments in 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Banks across the country will be closed for national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments in 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.