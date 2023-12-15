Bank Holiday: Are banks open tomorrow? Find out here
Banks in India are expected to remain open on December 16 despite reports of a five-day work week. The Reserve Bank of India has released a list of banking holidays for December 2023, which includes 18 days of closure.
Bank Holidays in December 2023, Bank Holidays in December 2023 in India: Amid reports of the implementation of a five-day workweek for banks, it is expected that people are likely to get confused about whether the banks will be opened on December 16 or not.
