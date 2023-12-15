Bank Holiday: Are banks open tomorrow? Find out here

Bank Holidays in December 2023, Bank Holidays in December 2023 in India: Amid reports of the implementation of a five-day workweek for banks, it is expected that people are likely to get confused about whether the banks will be opened on December 16 or not.

Apart from media reports, there has been no official announcement about the implementation of a five-day work week for banks. Hence, they continue to follow the old pattern in which there is a holiday on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month in addition to Sunday. Therefore, banks will remain open on Saturday, December 16.

According to the list of banking holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for eighteen days in December 2023. Apart from designated Saturdays and Sundays, banks will remain closed on December 18 (Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham), December 19 ( Goa Liberation Day), December 25, 26 (Christmas Day Celebration), and December 30 (U Kiang Nangbah). These holidays will be implemented in selected states.

The previously mentioned holidays will not be applied uniformly across the country. These holidays will vary from region to region. Some holidays are observed as public holidays, hence observed across the nation.

The RBI has categorized into bank holidays into different categories including Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act real-time gross settlement holidays, and Banks’ closing of accounts.

The full list of all the bank holidays is available on the Reserve Bank of India's website. People can directly visit the RBI's website to check bank holidays so that they can plan their bank visits and other work accordingly.

