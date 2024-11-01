Bank holiday today: Are Indian banks closed on November 1 for Diwali 2024? Check here

Diwali celebrations are on October 31 and November 1, leading to bank closures in several states. Banks will be closed on November 1 for Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava, with additional closures on November 2 and 3 for various festivals.

Livemint
Updated1 Nov 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Banks will be closed on November 1 in a few states
Banks will be closed on November 1 in a few states

This year, Diwali celebrations occur on October 31 and November 1, leading to bank closures in various regions on one or both days, based on local customs and regulations.

Diwali 2024: Bank Holiday on November 1 (Friday)

Banks will be closed on November 1 in states like Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur due to the observance of Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

Bank Holiday on November 2

 

On November 2, banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other states will also be closed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja. It's important to note that this date coincides with the first Saturday of the month, which is typically not a holiday.

Bank Holiday on November 3

Additionally, on November 3, banks across all Indian states and union territories will be closed for Sunday.

The Diwali festivities kicked off with Dhanteras on October 29 and will wrap up with Bhai Dooj on November 3.

November 2024 bank holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the bank holiday schedule for November 2024. This month, banks will be closed for a total of 12 days due to various regional festivals, events, and observances, which may differ by location. The list includes all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. It’s a good idea to consult this schedule to plan your visits accordingly.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are Indian banks closed on November 1 for Diwali 2024? Check here

