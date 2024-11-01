Diwali celebrations are on October 31 and November 1, leading to bank closures in several states. Banks will be closed on November 1 for Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava, with additional closures on November 2 and 3 for various festivals.

This year, Diwali celebrations occur on October 31 and November 1, leading to bank closures in various regions on one or both days, based on local customs and regulations.

Diwali 2024: Bank Holiday on November 1 (Friday) Banks will be closed on November 1 in states like Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur due to the observance of Deepavali, Kut, and Kannada Rajyotsava.

Bank Holiday on November 2 On November 2, banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other states will also be closed for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, and Govardhan Pooja. It's important to note that this date coincides with the first Saturday of the month, which is typically not a holiday.

Bank Holiday on November 3 Additionally, on November 3, banks across all Indian states and union territories will be closed for Sunday.

The Diwali festivities kicked off with Dhanteras on October 29 and will wrap up with Bhai Dooj on November 3.