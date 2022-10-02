Bank holiday: Banks to remain closed for 7 days from tomorrow in these cities1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 07:06 AM IST
- Bank Holidays this week: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets
Bank holiday: October is a month full of festivals. With, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Pooja and several other important festivals, falling this month, banks will remain closed for total 21 days in October. These holidays also include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.