OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bank holiday: Banks to remain closed for 7 days from tomorrow in these cities
Listen to this article

Bank holiday: October is a month full of festivals. With, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Pooja and several other important festivals, falling this month, banks will remain closed for total 21 days in October. These holidays also include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.

Starting from tomorrow, 3 October, the banks will remain closed for the entire week in some of the cities.  The banks were not functioning on October 1 due to Half Yearly Closing of Bank Account and even today October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) is a holiday. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holiday on October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi.

Bank Holiday on October 4: Durga Puja/Dusshera (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/ Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank Holiday on October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

Banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.

Bank Holiday on October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain)

Banks will be closed in Gangtok.

Bank Holiday on October 7

Banks will be closed in Gangtok.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Bank Holiday on October 8: Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

Banks will remain closed in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank Holiday on October 9: Sunday

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout