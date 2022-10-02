Bank holiday: October is a month full of festivals. With, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Pooja and several other important festivals, falling this month, banks will remain closed for total 21 days in October. These holidays also include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.

Starting from tomorrow, 3 October, the banks will remain closed for the entire week in some of the cities. The banks were not functioning on October 1 due to Half Yearly Closing of Bank Account and even today October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) is a holiday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holiday on October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi.

Bank Holiday on October 4: Durga Puja/Dusshera (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/ Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank Holiday on October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

Banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.

Bank Holiday on October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain)

Banks will be closed in Gangtok.

Bank Holiday on October 7

Banks will be closed in Gangtok.

Bank Holiday on October 8: Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

Banks will remain closed in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank Holiday on October 9: Sunday