Bank holiday: Banks to remain closed for 7 days from tomorrow in these cities

Bank holiday: Banks to remain closed for 7 days from tomorrow in these cities1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
- Bank Holidays this week: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets
Bank holiday: October is a month full of festivals. With, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Pooja and several other important festivals, falling this month, banks will remain closed for total 21 days in October. These holidays also include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.
Starting from tomorrow, 3 October, the banks will remain closed for the entire week in some of the cities. The banks were not functioning on October 1 due to Half Yearly Closing of Bank Account and even today October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) is a holiday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi.
Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.
Banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.
Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
Banks will remain closed in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.
