Bank Holiday for Durga Puja in Bengal: Are banks open or closed in Bengal today, 26 September? Check here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks will remain open in Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal on Friday, September 26, even as the festival of Durga Puja has already started — with people going for pandal hopping at many places.
Bank holiday for Durga Puja is effectively starting from 27 October, Saturday, as it will be the fourth Saturday of the month.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays — 27 and 28 October are the fourth Saturday and Sunday.
Bank holidays for Durga Puja usually start from Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja in Kolkata and West Bengal.
However, this year, due to the availability of a weekend, bank holidays are starting earlier.
During the Durga Puja bank holidays, bank branches across Kolkata and West Bengal will remain closed. Therefore, dropping cheques, withdrawing money from cheques and other bank work that require a physical visit to the branches will not be available.
If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.
Apart from this, you can use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days.