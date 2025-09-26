Bank Holiday for Durga Puja in Bengal: Are banks open or closed in Bengal today, 26 September? Check here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks will remain open in Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal on Friday, September 26, even as the festival of Durga Puja has already started — with people going for pandal hopping at many places.

What are the bank holidays for Durga Puja in Kolkata? Bank holiday for Durga Puja is effectively starting from 27 October, Saturday, as it will be the fourth Saturday of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays — 27 and 28 October are the fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Bank holidays for Durga Puja usually start from Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja in Kolkata and West Bengal.

However, this year, due to the availability of a weekend, bank holidays are starting earlier.

Full list of bank holidays during Durga Puja 27th September (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Kolkata and West Bengal for Panchami, as well as in the rest of India for the fourth Saturday.

30th September (Tuesday): There will be a bank holiday in Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal for Maha Ashtami, the eighth and holiest day of Durga Puja.

If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.