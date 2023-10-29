Bank holidays in November: Banks will be shut for 15 days; Two long-weekends in Nov as per RBI calendar. Details here
Bank Holidays November 2023: Banks will remain closed for 15 days in November as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. But going by the RBI's calendar, nine holidays are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.