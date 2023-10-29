Bank Holidays November 2023: Banks will remain closed for 15 days in November as per the Reserve Bank of India 's ( RBI ) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. But going by the RBI's calendar, nine holidays are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, the three kinds of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

On 1 November banks in Karnataka, Manipur, and Himachal Pradesh will remain shut due to Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/Karva Chauth.

On 10 November, banks will be closed in Agartala, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow on account of Wangala Festival.

There will be a long weekend holiday in November from 11-14 in most of the Indian states.

In most of the cities, banks will be closed on 13 and 14 November because of the Diwali festival. Whereas 11 is the second Saturday and 12 is Sunday.

In some states, banks will get a holiday on 15 November as well on account of Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya.

On 20 November, banks will remain shut in Bihar and Chhattisgarh on account of the Chhath festival.

Banks will be shut in Uttarakhand and Manipur on 23 November in view of Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal.

There will be another long weekend in November. Banks will also be closed from 25-27 November due to the 4th Saturday, Sunday, and Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima.

As per the RBI calendar, banks will be closed on 30 November in Karnataka because of Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

ATM and Internet banking services will continue to be operational during these days.

List of weekend holidays in November:

5 November: Sunday

11 November: Second Saturday

12 November Sunday

19 November: Sunday

25 November fourth Saturday

26 November Sunday

