Bank Holiday March 2024: Banks to be closed for Holi on March 25. Check details here
Holi Bank Holiday March 2024: There are 14 days of bank closures this month, including national holidays such as Holi and Good Friday. Besides these, every second and fourth Saturday and each Sunday add to the total, making this Holi weekend a long one for many.
Holi Bank Holiday March 2024: Bank customers will have to plan for a long weekend of non-working days from today (March 23) till Holi (March 25), as public sector banks will remain closed for the period.
