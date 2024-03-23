Holi Bank Holiday March 2024: There are 14 days of bank closures this month, including national holidays such as Holi and Good Friday. Besides these, every second and fourth Saturday and each Sunday add to the total, making this Holi weekend a long one for many.

Holi Bank Holiday March 2024: Bank customers will have to plan for a long weekend of non-working days from today (March 23) till Holi (March 25), as public sector banks will remain closed for the period.

All public banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are shut today for the fourth Saturday of the month, followed by a Sunday off tomorrow and then a holiday for Holi on March 25 rounding off the long weekend.

While Holi is being celebrated in most states on March 25, please note that some holiday dates will differ as per the local customs and will vary among states.

Overall, public banks will see 14 non-working days in March 2024, including public holidays, state-specific holidays, the mandated second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, as determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the corresponding state governments.

Customers Can Use Online Banking Facilities, ATMs Notably, regardless of a national or state holiday, online banking services continue as usual and customers can access their banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for urgent transactions. However, in case of work needing bank staff assistance, it becomes important that customers keep an eye out for the bank holiday schedule and note specific dates to plan their visits.

While our list provides a general overview, it's important to note that regional variations might exist. To ensure you're fully prepared, double-check with your specific bank branch or their official website for the most up-to-date and accurate holiday schedule in your local area.

Bank Holidays List for 2024 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the full list of bank holidays for the year, based on factors such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the central bank communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in March 2024 National Holidays March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

State Holidays March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

Regular Bank Closures Every Second Saturday (March 9)

Every Fourth Saturday (March 23)

Sundays: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

