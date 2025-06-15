Bank holiday next week, June 16-22: Banks to be closed on THIS day across India; Check details here

Bank holidays next week, June 16-22: Banks will be closed for a day across India in the upcoming week, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.
Next week, banks are scheduled to be closed for a day, on June 22, 2025 since it is a Sunday. According to RBI guidelines, all banks across India are closed on every Sunday.
Banks will remain open on June 21, the third Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, while they are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
In addition to weekends, bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.
In June 2025, banks are expected to close for four days, excluding weekends.
Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.
June 7 (Saturday) — Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.
June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.
June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.
Online banking will be available nationwide during bank holidays, enabling customers to carry out financial transactions with ease.
Requests for fund transfers can be submitted using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards are available through card services. Additional services such as account maintenance forms, establishing standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also provided.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.