Bank holiday next week, June 16-22: Banks to be closed on THIS day across India; Check details here

Bank holidays next week, June 16-22: Banks will be closed for a day across India in the upcoming week, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Bank holiday on Sunday, June 22 Next week, banks are scheduled to be closed for a day, on June 22, 2025 since it is a Sunday. According to RBI guidelines, all banks across India are closed on every Sunday.

Are banks open or closed on Saturday, June 21? Banks will remain open on June 21, the third Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, while they are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

When are banks closed? In addition to weekends, bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.

June 2025 — Region-wise bank holiday list In June 2025, banks are expected to close for four days, excluding weekends.

Here's a list of state-wise bank holidays for this month.

June 7 (Saturday) — Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha) — All banks closed pan-India.

June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.

June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.

Can you access online banking services on a bank holiday? Online banking will be available nationwide during bank holidays, enabling customers to carry out financial transactions with ease.