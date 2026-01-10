Bank holiday on 10 January? Are banks open or closed today; check RBI calendar

As the day begins, bank customers are curious to know whether they should plan their bank-related work today. For those seeking a clarity on bank operations on 10 January must note that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provides annual holiday calendar which mentions the key dates on which banks will remain closed. It is important to note that banks are not open on all Saturdays in a month and RBI lists some state-specific bank holidays.

As per RBI guidelines, banks in India are closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This implies that banks open on the first and third Saturdays in a month unless specified as a holiday in the RBI calendar. Since, 10 January is a second Saturday, banks will be closed today.

Also Read | IDFC First Bank slashes savings account rates by up to 200 bps on select slabs

Banks will remain closed on January 24: Fourth Saturday

All Sundays: 11, 18 and 25 January

Upcoming major bank holidays in January 2026 Mannam Jayanthi, birthday of Hazrat Ali, birthday of Swami Vivekananda, Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu, Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami and Republic Day. Upcoming major bank holidays in February 2026 Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Maha Shivaratri Besides the public holiday, banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays — 14 and 28 February — and on all Sundays — 1 and 15 February.

Stock market report Frontline index, the Sensex crashed nearly 800 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 83,402 on Friday. The Nifty 50 registered a drop of 1% and marked an intraday low of 25,623. Amid persisting concerns over foreign capital outflow, geopolitical tensions, and caution ahead of the Q3 earnings, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended losses for the fifth consecutive session on 9 January.