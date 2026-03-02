Bank holiday on 3 and 4 March: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Holi? Check RBI calendar

Banks in some parts of the country will be closed on Wednesday, 4 March, to mark Holi, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In other parts of the country, however, banks will remain open for customers on that day.

The date of Holi in 2026 has sparked confusion, with some states set to celebrate on 3 March and others on 4 March due to a rare astronomical phenomenon affecting the traditional calendar.

As a result, both days will be bank holidays in different states, depending on when Holi is celebrated locally. Here's the list of states and regions that will observe bank holidays on the dedicated days:

Bank Holiday on 3 March, Holi Day-1 On Tuesday, 3 March, banks will remain shut in 16 regions. These include Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

Bank Holiday on 4 March, Holi Day-2 On Wednesday, 4 March, banks will be closed in 18 regions, which include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.

Holi 2026 The festival of Holi, which is also referred to as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, will be celebrated in March this year. Holi dates change every year and are determined by the Hindu calendar.

This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on 3 March, while the auspicious muhurta will begin at 6:22 PM and conclude at 8:50 PM. This implies that Holi will be celebrated on 4 March, Wednesday, according to Drik Panchang.

Holi festivities start a day before the festival with Holika Dahan, which is also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi. Families gather around a bonfire, worship Holika, and offer prayers and symbolic grains.

When are banks usually shut? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? Notably, online banking services will be available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.