Bank holiday on Diwali 2025: Are banks closed for Dhanteras on October 18? Check details, holiday list

Bank holiday on Diwali: Banks across several parts of the country will be closed on certain days of the upcoming week for Diwali and related festivities, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Are banks closed for Dhanteras 2025? Banks across the country are not scheduled to remain closed for Dhanteras, which falls on Saturday, October 18, this year. Notably, October 18 is the third Saturday of the month, hence banks will remain open across the country except Guwahati, where Khati Bihu will be observed.

Bank holiday on Diwali: Region-wise list Monday, October 20: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Puja.

Tuesday, October 21: Banks are scheduled to be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali and Govardhan Pooja.

Wednesday, October 22: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.

When is Diwali 2025? Diwali, also known the festival of lights, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi, which determines the Diwali date falls over two days, starting on October 20 and ending on October 21, 2025. However, as per the Hindu calendar, Diwali is expected to be celebrated on October 20 in most parts of the country.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Upcoming bank holidays in October 2025 October 23 - Banks will be closed for Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.

October 27 - Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 28 - Banks will remain shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 31 - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

What services are available on a bank holiday? Notably, online banking services are likely to be available across the country to ensure access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.