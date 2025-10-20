Are banks open or closed on Monday, October 20 for Diwali 2025? Check region-wise list

Bank holiday today: Banks across several parts of India are scheduled to be closed on Monday, 20 October, particularly for Diwali, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
On Monday, 20 October, banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Puja.
Diwali is one of the major Hindu festivals, which celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It signifies the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating King Ravana, a victory celebrated by lighting lamps; hence, this day is also known as the festival of lights.
Naraka Chaturdashi, or Choti Diwali, will be marked today in some parts of the country. This day commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura, representing the victory of good over evil. It is observed a day prior to Diwali.
Kali Puja, mainly celebrated in Eastern India, honours Goddess Kali, who is honoured for her ability to eliminate evil and ignorance, serving as a symbol of strength and courage.
Diwali date is determined according to Amavasya Tithi. This year, the Amavasya Tithi falls over two days, starting on October 20 and ending on October 21, 2025. Notably, according to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is expected to be celebrated on October 20 in most parts of the country.
Banks are usually closed in different parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional occasions. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.
October 21: Banks are scheduled to be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali and Govardhan Pooja.
October 22: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja.
October 23 - Banks will be closed for Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.
October 27 - Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.
October 28 - Banks will remain shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.
October 31 - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.
Online banking services are likely to be available across the country to ensure access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
In addition to online banking services, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
