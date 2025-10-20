Are banks open or closed on Monday, October 20 for Diwali 2025? Check region-wise list

Bank holiday today: Banks across several parts of India are scheduled to be closed on Monday, 20 October, particularly for Diwali, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank holiday on Diwali 2025: Region-wise list On Monday, 20 October, banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi and Kali Puja.

Diwali 2025 Diwali is one of the major Hindu festivals, which celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It signifies the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating King Ravana, a victory celebrated by lighting lamps; hence, this day is also known as the festival of lights.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Naraka Chaturdashi, or Choti Diwali, will be marked today in some parts of the country. This day commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura, representing the victory of good over evil. It is observed a day prior to Diwali.

Kali Puja 2025 Kali Puja, mainly celebrated in Eastern India, honours Goddess Kali, who is honoured for her ability to eliminate evil and ignorance, serving as a symbol of strength and courage.

When is Diwali 2025? Diwali date is determined according to Amavasya Tithi. This year, the Amavasya Tithi falls over two days, starting on October 20 and ending on October 21, 2025. Notably, according to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is expected to be celebrated on October 20 in most parts of the country.

When are banks closed? Banks are usually closed in different parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional occasions. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Upcoming bank holidays in October 2025 October 21: Banks are scheduled to be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali and Govardhan Pooja.

October 22: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja.

October 23 - Banks will be closed for Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.

October 27 - Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 28 - Banks will remain shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 31 - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

What banking services can I access on a bank holiday? Online banking services are likely to be available across the country to ensure access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.