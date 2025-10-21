Bank holiday on Diwali: Are banks open or closed on Tuesday, October 21 for Govardhan Pooja? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks in some parts of the country will be closed on Tuesday, 21 October for Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali and Govardhan Pooja, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Diwali bank holiday: Region-wise list On 21 October, banks are scheduled to remain closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali and Govardhan Pooja.

Diwali 2025 Diwali, also known as Deepawali or Diwali Amavasya, is one of the prominent Hindu festivals, marking the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya on this day after defeating King Ravana, a victory celebrated by lighting lamps.

Diwali 2025 date Traditionally, the date of Diwali is determined as per Amavasya Tithi. This year, the Amavasya Tithi falls over two days, starting on October 20 and ending on October 21, 2025. Notably, according to the Hindu calendar, Diwali was celebrated on October 20 in most parts of the country, while some regions are observing this festival today.

Govardhan Pooja 2025 Notably, some banks across the country are closed for Govardhan Pooja. Celebrated a day after Diwali, this festival honours Lord Krishna's act of lifting the Govardhan hill to protect the villagers of Vrindavan from heavy rainfall and storms sent by Indra.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious, and regional observances. In addition to festivities, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Next bank holidays in October 2025 October 22: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur for Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja.

October 23 - Banks will be closed for Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.

October 27 - Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 28 - Banks will remain shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 31 - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.