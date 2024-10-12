Bank Holiday on Dussehra 2024: Are banks open today, October 12? Check state-wise list here

  In states including West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Tripura, banks will remain closed for up to four consecutive days to mark this festival, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule.

Published12 Oct 2024, 06:39 AM IST
As India gears up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami or Dasara, several states will experience an extended bank holiday in October. Dussehra, which marks the victory of good over evil, is celebrated across the country with great fervour. In states such as West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Tripura, banks will remain closed for up to four consecutive days to mark this festival, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule.

Festival celebrations across India

Dussehra, falling on the 10th day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. Celebrations include special prayers, offerings to deities, and large processions. Effigies of the demon king Ravana are burnt to symbolize the triumph of good over evil, concluding the nine-day festival of Navaratri.

Extended bank closures

Due to Dussehra and related festivals, banks in various states will observe holidays over multiple days:

October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) - Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal.

October 11: Dussehra (Mahashtami/Ayudha Puja) - Banks closed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, and several northeastern states, including Assam and Sikkim.

October 12: Dussehra (Mahanavami) and the second Saturday of the month will see a nationwide closure of banks.

October 13: Sunday closure.

October 14: Banks remain closed in Sikkim for Durga Puja (Dasain).

As a result, people in some states will experience a long weekend, with banks remaining shut from October 10 to October 14.

Other Important Bank Holidays in October

Aside from Dussehra, banks will also remain closed for various regional holidays throughout the month. Some key dates include:

October 16: Lakshmi Puja – Banks closed in Tripura and West Bengal.

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu – Bank closures in Karnataka, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh.

October 26: Accession Day – Jammu and Kashmir.

October 31: Diwali, Kali Puja, and other regional festivals – Banks closed in most states except for a few, such as Tripura and Maharashtra.

This year's holiday season brings a significant disruption to banking services, particularly in states where extended holidays coincide with weekend closures.

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 06:39 AM IST
