Bank holiday tomorrow: Are banks open or closed on February 19 on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti?

Bank holiday tomorrow: State-run and private banks in some states will remain closed on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, various institutions, including banks, observe a holiday. However, the holiday is primarily confined to Maharashtra. Banks in other parts of the country will likely remain open and function as usual.

Meanwhile, essential services such as hospitals, emergency response units, and public transportation will continue to function as usual. Commercial establishments, private businesses, and shopping centres are likely to remain open, following their policies.

Advertisement

As per the RBI bank holiday list, banks are closed only in Maharashtra on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, banks will remain open in other states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list, banks in Maharashtra will observe a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

As per RBI regulations, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. While physical branches of banks remain closed on holidays, digital banking ensures that essential financial services are still accessible.

Advertisement

Digital banking