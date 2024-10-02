Bank holiday on Gandhi Jayanti: Are banks closed today, October 2?

On October 2, banks in India will be closed for Gandhi Jayanti, which honors Mahatma Gandhi's birth. This holiday falls on a Wednesday in 2024.

Bank holiday today: On Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, both private and public sector banks across the country will be closed. This year, Gandhi Jayanti, which commemorates the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, falls on a Wednesday. Gandhi Jayanti Bank Holiday 2024: In India, banks are closed on three national holidays: Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

Gandhi Jayanti 2024 Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually to honour the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, widely regarded as the "Father of the Nation." On this day, the entire country pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, and it is recognized as a national holiday.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi championed non-violent resistance and played a pivotal role in the struggle for India’s independence from British colonial rule. His steadfast dedication and patience were instrumental in achieving India’s freedom in 1947.

October 2024 bank holidays October 2024 is marked by several holidays across India, offering a blend of cultural celebrations and observances. The month begins with the General Elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1, followed by Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday on October 2. Festivities continue with Navratri in Jaipur and culminate in major celebrations such as Durga Puja and Dussehra, which see bank closures in various cities, including Agartala, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The second Saturday on October 12 and several Sundays throughout the month provide additional breaks. Other notable holidays include Lakshmi Pooja on October 16 and Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on October 17. The month concludes with Diwali celebrations on October 31, resulting in widespread bank closures nationwide. This series of holidays reflects the rich tapestry of India's cultural and religious traditions, inviting people to participate in festivities and observe important days of significance.

Here’s a complete list of holidays in October 2024: October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye (National Holiday)

October 5: Sunday

October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami)

October 11: Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Shillong, and Ranchi.

October 13: Sunday

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 16: Lakshmi Pooja

Banks will be closed in Agartala and Kolkata.

Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Shimla.

October 20: Sunday

October 27: Sunday

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi

