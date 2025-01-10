On January 14, banks will be closed in several cities due to Makar Sankranti and other regional festivals, as per RBI guidelines. Customers should verify local bank holidays and can still access online services and ATMs.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Banks will remain closed on Tuesday, January 14, in certain parts of the country on account of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu and the Birthday of Hazrat Ali, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will be such parts of the countries such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur and Lucknow.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Why are banks closed on January 14? Makar Sankranti Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated across India. It marks the beginning of a new agricultural cycle and marks the end of winter.

Uttarayana Uttarayana is predominantly celebrated in Gujarat, marking the northward movement of the Sun. The name stems from the Sanskrit terms "uttaram" (north) and "ayanam" (movement), which are the source of the term Uttarayana, also known as Uttarayanam.

Pongal Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. Believers express their gratitude to the Sun, Mother Nature, and farm animals for the harvest.

Maghe Sankranti Maghe Sankranti is another name for Makar Sankranti in places such as Sikkim and Nepal, celebrating the harvest season.

Magh Bihu The harvest festival of Assam is called Magh Bihu. This festival is also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi.

Birthday of Hazrat Ali The birthday of Hazrat Ali is observed on the 13th day of Rajab in the Islamic calendar. In 2025, this day will be celebrated on January 14. Hazrat Ali is the fourth Caliph of Islam and the first Imam of Shia Islam. He is known for his contributions to Islamic governance, philosophy, and spirituality.

Bank holidays vary across the country according to different states. Hence, customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are not available during such holidays.