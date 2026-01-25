Bank holiday on January 26: Are banks open or closed tomorrow for Republic Day? Check RBI calendar

Each and every bank across India, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and Central Bank, will be closed on Monday, 26 January, due to Republic Day celebrations across the country.

The bank closure tomorrow is a national holiday according to the RBI bank holiday calendar, which means all branches of every public and private lender will be closed for operations.

India will celebrate 77th Republic Day on Monday, 26 January, commemorating the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

Republic Day is observed across the country with patriotic fervour, highlighted by the grand ceremonial parade, which, like every year, will take place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi tomorrow morning.

Bank holidays this month The RBI bank holiday calendar is curated based on regional and national holidays. On the national holidays, banks across India are shut including private and public lenders.

Overall, there were around 10 RBI-declared bank holidays in the month of January, most of which are already over.

This year, Republic Day falls on a Monday, which creates a long weekend. Since the nationwide holiday comes after the fourth Saturday (24 January) and the usual Sunday off, banks will remain closed for three days in a row.

When is the next bank holiday? The next official bank holiday will only come on 18 February, but a bank employees' union strike could disrupt banking operations on 27 January, 2026.

Bank employee unions have given notice for a nationwide strike on Tuesday to press for a long-pending demand for a five-day work week. If the strike proceeds, it will disrupt public sector banking operations across the country.

Most of the public sector banks have already informed their customers about the disruption in banking services if the strike materialises, mentioned a report by news wire PTI.

What to do during emergencies on bank holidays? If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried, because digital banking services such as mobile apps and online banking remain available at all times.

ATM services are available 24x7 for cash withdrawals, getting a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS can also be accessed by the users.