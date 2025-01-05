Banks in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday, January 6, on the occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays as per the state of residence.

In addition to regional and national festivals, banks are closed on all Sundays across the country and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. They are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

Customers should check with their local bank branch before planning a visit, as holidays differ from state to state in India. According to the RBI’s list of holidays, in January, banks will remain shut for 13 days due to national and regional festivals, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

All the bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are not available during such holidays.

On the designated holidays, the physical bank branches may be closed, but the online banking facility will be available throughout the holiday. Customers who wish to visit bank branches must plan accordingly, however they can access ATMs for cash withdrawals during holidays.

Guru Gobind Singh's birthday Guru Gobind Singh's birthday is celebrated across the country, especially by the Sikh community. On this day, people usually pray for each other's prosperity and well-being. They also read and listen to Guru Gobind's poetry on this occasion.

