Bank Holiday on July 13: Are banks closed today for second Saturday? Check details here

Bank Holiday on July 13: Indian banks will have at least 12 of non-working days in July 2024, including Sundays and second Saturdays' weekend offs, religious holidays and regional festivals.

Updated13 Jul 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Bank Holiday on July 13: All nationalised and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain shut today, July 13, becasue it is the second Saturday of this month. Banks will also be closed on July 27 for the fourth Saturday off; and July 14, 21 and 28 for Sunday weekend leaves.

Overall, July 2024 has at least 12 listed non-working days for banks on account of weekend leaves, religious celebrations and regional holidays. Besides this, each month has second and fourth Saturday and every Sunday off.

Check Bank Holidays in July 2024

  • Holidays that have passed: July 3 (Meghalaya), July 6 (Mizoram), July 8 (Manipur), July 9 (Sikkim). 
  • July 16, 2024: Banks will be closed in Uttarakhand on account of Harela — a festival celebrated in Uttarakhand to mark the monsoon arrival and start of the new agricultural season. 

  • July 17, 2024: Banks will be closed across India on account of Muharram / Ashura to mark the beginning of the Muslim's sacred month; and U Tirot Sing Day (celebrated in Meghalaya) to recognise the courage of freedom fighter U Tirot Sing, who resisted British colonial rule in the region.
  • Weekend Offs: Sunday leaves on July 7, 14, 21, and 28. And the second and fourth Saturday offs on July 13 and 27.

These holidays have been declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will thus not be available during the holidays.

Is Online Banking Affected?

The central bank, along with state governments issues the scheduled annual bank holidays list considering various factors such as national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational needs, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. The RBI communicates this via official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Customers must note that non-working days for banks differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

Meanwhile, the online and mobile banking services via websites and apps will continue uninterrupted regardless of any holidays, unless specifically stated by a bank for technical or other reasons. Customers can also access banks ATMs for urgent cash withdrawals. 

