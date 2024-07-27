Bank Holiday on July 27: Are banks closed today for fourth Saturday? Check details here

Bank Holiday on July 27: All national and private banks in India have at least 12 non-working days in July 2024 — including the second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and for religious holidays and regional festivities.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated27 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Bank Holiday today on July 27: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Today is the fourth Saturday in July 2024 and thus a holiday.
Bank Holiday today on July 27: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Today is the fourth Saturday in July 2024 and thus a holiday.(Mint)

Bank Holiday on July 27: Today, July 27 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which means that it is a non-working day for all banks across India — whether public or private, and including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Notably, all banks in India are shut each month on the second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays for the weekend leave. Besides this, monthly holidays are also listed for religious and regionals celebrations during the month. For July, specifically, banks had a total of 12 listed leaves including the weekends, and other local festivities.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with the state governments work out an annual holiday schedule for banks. This list takes into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances.

The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks will remain closed on these 12 days

Online Banking

In case you have urgent requirements, all banks will operate their online and mobile banking services via their websites and apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified for any system or security related issues. You can also access bank ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Read here

Bank Holidays List — July 2024

  • Past holidays this month: July 3 (Meghalaya), July 6 (Mizoram), July 7 (Sunday), July 8 (Manipur), July 9 (Sikkim), July 13 (second Saturday), July 14 (Sunday), July 16 (Uttarakhand), July 17 (Muharram/Asura), July 21 (Sunday).
  • Weekend Holidays: Sunday holiday on July 28; and the fourth Saturday off today on July 27.

Also Read | Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates & trading holidays in the new year

All non-working days on the bank's annual holiday calendar have been declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these holidays.

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
