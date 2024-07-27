Bank Holiday on July 27: Are banks closed today for fourth Saturday? Check details here

Bank Holiday on July 27: Today, July 27 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which means that it is a non-working day for all banks across India — whether public or private, and including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Notably, all banks in India are shut each month on the second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays for the weekend leave. Besides this, monthly holidays are also listed for religious and regionals celebrations during the month. For July, specifically, banks had a total of 12 listed leaves including the weekends, and other local festivities.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with the state governments work out an annual holiday schedule for banks. This list takes into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances.

The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Online Banking In case you have urgent requirements, all banks will operate their online and mobile banking services via their websites and apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified for any system or security related issues. You can also access bank ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

Bank Holidays List — July 2024 Past holidays this month: July 3 (Meghalaya), July 6 (Mizoram), July 7 (Sunday), July 8 (Manipur), July 9 (Sikkim), July 13 (second Saturday), July 14 (Sunday), July 16 (Uttarakhand), July 17 (Muharram/Asura), July 21 (Sunday).

