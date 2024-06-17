Bank Holiday today on June 17: All public and private banks in India will remain closed today for Eid al Adha, which is being celebrated today on 17 June. Further, in Jammu & Kashmir, banks will be closed for one more day on June 18 due to Eid.

Bank Holiday today on June 17: All banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be closed today on June 17, for Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid. Besides this, in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, bank holiday for Eid will extend for one more day on June 18 as well.

Notably, this comes after the Sunday off on June 16 and is an extended weekend leave for banks. Customers can access online banking facilities for convenience or in case of emergencies. You can also visit the banks' websites, use their mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent transactions.

Bank Holidays This Month in June 2024 June 2024 will has at least 12 bank holidays scheduled due to regional festivals, religious events and the weekends. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays in the month and all Sundays off. This month in particular has five Sundays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) works with the various state governments to set the banks' holiday schedule for the year. Thus, the holiday list may differ across states depending on the local requirements.

Customers must note that since holidays vary across India, they must confirm all listed holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2024 June 18: On the occasion of Eid al-Adha (or Bakri Eid) banks will remain closed in Jammu & Kashmir.

June 21: Banks across many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat. Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Here's when the bank will remain closed on Saturdays in 2024

Weekend leaves: Bank holidays on Saturday and Sundays across India are on the following dates: June 16, 22, 23 and 30.

