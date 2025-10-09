Bank holiday on Karwa Chauth: Are banks open or closed on October 10, 2025? Check here

Bank holiday on Karwa Chauth: Banks in Shimla will be closed on Friday, 10 October to observe Karwa Chauth, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Friday, 10 October, 2025.

Karwa Chauth bank holiday Karwa Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi is a festival typically observed by married Hindu women. During this festival, they observe a day-long fast and pray for the long life, health, and prosperity of their husbands.

Next bank holiday Banks in Guwahati will be closed on Saturday, 18 October, 2025 for Kati Bihu, an Assamese festival observed in mid-October to pray for the protection and growth of standing paddy crops.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Upcoming bank holidays in October 2025 October 20 - Diwali will be celebrated in most parts of the country, including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

October 21- Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Srinagar.

October 22 - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja or Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 - Banks will be closed for Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.

October 27 - Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 28 - Banks will remain shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja.

October 31 - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? It is to be noted that online banking services will be available across the country to ensure access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.