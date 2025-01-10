Bank Holiday on Lohri 2025: The list of bank holidays in January 2025 is out and you must be wondering of Lohri, which is on January 13, 2025 is marked as a holiday.

Notably, in January, in addition to the festive, regional, and national holidays, all banks (public and private) will also have two Saturdays and four Sundays off during the first month of the new year. So, is Lohri a bank holiday? The answer is no. The first month of the year does however have 13 holidays in total, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers should also note that since each state in India can have different bank holidays, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the bank holiday calendar, which is based on various factors, including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.

Bank holidays in January 2025: Check full list January 1- New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong Banks will remain closed on 1 January 2025 in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.

January 2- Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Gangtok

January 5- Sunday

January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday Banks will remain closed in Chandigarh

January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal

January 12- Sunday

January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabd- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow

January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal Banks will remain closed in Chennai

January 19- Sunday

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 25- Fourth Saturday

January 26- Sunday, Republic Day

Online Banking Services For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.