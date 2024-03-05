Active Stocks
Bank holiday on Mahashivratri 2024: Banks to remain closed in these cities on March 8. Details here

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Banks in India close on public holidays including Mahashivratri, state-specific holidays, and national holidays like Republic Day. Regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays in March. Online banking services continue to operate nationwide

Mahashivratri 2024: Banks in India are closed during public holidays while some are closed on state-specific-specific holidays. Banks are closed across the nation on gazetted holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. Whereas on festivals like Mahashivratri bank holidays are state-centric.

March 8 marks Mahashivratri, followed by Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29, all of which are observed as national holidays. Bihar observes state-specific holidays, including Bihar Diwas on March 22, and Yaosang's second day/Holi on March 26 and 27.

Regular bank closures are scheduled for the second Saturday (March 9), the fourth Saturday (March 23), and all Sundays throughout March. Despite these closures, online banking services will remain operational nationwide. Although regular bank branches will be closed on these specified dates, online banking services and ATMs will continue to function seamlessly.

Every state in the nation, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, celebrates Mahashivratri.

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mahashivratri 2024

The Mahashivratri, happens only once every year, in February/March. It is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 08:53 AM IST
