Bank holiday on May 1: Are banks closed today? Check city-wise full list here

Bank holiday on May 1: Banks will remain closed in some states on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day and May Day

Bank holiday on May 1: May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day in honour of the formation of Maharashtra in India. It marks the anniversary of the day in 1960 when the state was officially formed after reorganising states on linguistic lines.

Bank Holiday on May 1 Yes, in many countries, including India, banks are typically closed on May 1st, which is called Labour Day or International Workers' Day. Banks are closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar.

Banks closed in these cities on May 1 – May Day – ( Wednesday) Banks will remain closed in Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Panaji, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Belapur for Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day) as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

May 1 Labour Day May 1st is also observed as Labour Day, a day to honour the contributions of workers and the labour movement. It is a day to recognize the rights and achievements of workers, as well as to highlight the ongoing struggles for fair wages, better working conditions, and social justice.

What is Maharashtra Day Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, is a state holiday celebrated in Maharashtra to mark the formation of the state.

Labour Day celebrated under different names across Indian states Labour Day is celebrated under various names across Indian states, the most common being May Day. In Hindi, it's known as Kamgar Din; in Kannada as Karmikara Dinacharane; in Telugu as Karmika Dinotsavam; in Marathi as Kamgar Divas; in Tamil as Uzhaipalar Dhinam; in Malayalam as Thozhilaali Dinam, and Bengali as Shromik Dibosh.

Other bank holidays in May 2024 May 4 bank holiday: Sunday

May 8 bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed

May 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 11 bank holiday: Second Saturday

May 12 bank holiday: Sunday

May 18 bank holiday: Sunday

May 23 bank holiday: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima banks will remain closed.

May 25 bank holiday: Fourth Saturday

May 26 bank holiday: Sunday

