Are banks closed today, on January 1, for New Year's Day in India? Well, as per the bank holiday calendar 2025 released by the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI), Wednesday is not universally a national holiday. Bank holidays are not uniform nationwide and depend on regional festivals.
January sees several bank holidays in India under the Negotiable Instruments Act, with New Year's Day (January 1st) being observed nationwide, often coinciding with local celebrations like Loosong and Namsoong in certain Northeastern states; this means banks will be closed in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Shillong, and most of India on this date; additionally, banks in Aizawl and Gangtok will also be closed on January 2nd.
Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the state-wise list of bank holidays in 2025. Bank holidays in India differ from state to state due to the diverse range of regional festivals and cultural events celebrated nationwide.
The official list of bank holidays is typically found on the RBI's website or through official notifications released by the RBI. Many banks publish holiday calendars on their websites or display them at their branches.
January 5- Sunday
January 6- Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa
January 11- Second Saturday
January 12- Sunday
January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali
January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day
January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal
January 19- Sunday
January 25- Fourth Saturday
January 26- Sunday, Republic Day
January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declares the annual bank holiday calendar under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. 1 This Act governs various financial instruments, most notably cheques, promissory notes, and bills of exchange.
