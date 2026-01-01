Bank holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks open or closed on January 1?—Get state-wise list here

In January 2026, banks will observe up to 16 holidays, varying by state due to local events. Digital services will remain operational even if branches are closed.

The RBI's 2026 bank holiday calendar indicates up to 16 holidays in January, with closures varying by region. (Photo: Representative Image)
On the first day of 2026, bank customers across India are seeking confirmation on the operational status of bank branches on Thursday, 1 January. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar, bank closures on New Year's Day vary by state and depend on regional celebrations and local observances.

Are banks open today?

On Thursday, January 1, 2026, physical bank branches will remain closed in selected states to observe New Year's Day and festivals such as Gaan-Ngai.

What is Gaan Ngai?

Gaan-Ngai is a traditional post-harvest festival celebrated primarily by the Zeliangrong Naga tribes, including the Zeme, Liangmai, and Rongmei communities, in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam.

It typically takes place in late December or early January, marking the end of the agricultural year and the beginning of a new one.

States where banks will remain shut

Banks will be shut in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland. In the rest of the country, banks are expected to function as usual.

When are banks closed?

The RBI declares bank holidays across different parts of India for national, religious, and regional observances, so holidays can vary by region. Besides these, banks are closed on all Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday of each month.

Digital banking will continue

It's important to note that even in states where branches are closed, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate normally, enabling customers to conduct most transactions without disruption.

Customers can continue to use online banking, bill payments, and other digital financial services without any disruption. However, on bank holidays, branch-based services—such as cash deposits, passbook updates, cheque clearance, and document processing may experience delays.

According to the RBI's bank holiday calendar, banks across various parts of the country will observe up to 16 holidays in January 2026. However, this does not mean bank branches will remain shut for 16 days nationwide. Bank holidays vary by state and region, as local festivals, cultural events, and regional observances determine closures.

Bank holiday in January 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the official bank holiday calendar for 2026, covering a range of national, religious, and regional observances. Next year, banks across different parts of the country will remain closed for more than 100 days.

DatesOccassion
1 JanuaryNew Year's Day/Gann-Ngai
2 JanuaryNew Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi
3 JanuaryBirthday of Hazrat Ali
12 January Birthday of Swami Vivekanand
14 JanuaryMakar Sankranti/Magh Bihu
15 JanuaryUttarayana/Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe/Sankranti
16 JanuaryThiruvalluvar Day
17 JanuaryUzhavar Thirunal
23 JanuaryBirthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
26 JanuaryRepublic Day

Among the key holidays on the schedule are Republic Day, Holi, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Good Friday, Baisakhi, Muharram, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali.

Key Takeaways
  • Bank holidays vary by state due to local festivals and observances.
  • Digital banking services will remain available even when physical branches are closed.
  • Understanding regional holidays helps customers plan their banking activities accordingly.
