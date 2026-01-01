Bank holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks open or closed on January 1?—Get state-wise list here

On the first day of 2026, bank customers across India are seeking confirmation on the operational status of bank branches on Thursday, 1 January. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar, bank closures on New Year's Day vary by state and depend on regional celebrations and local observances.
On Thursday, January 1, 2026, physical bank branches will remain closed in selected states to observe New Year's Day and festivals such as Gaan-Ngai.
Gaan-Ngai is a traditional post-harvest festival celebrated primarily by the Zeliangrong Naga tribes, including the Zeme, Liangmai, and Rongmei communities, in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam.
It typically takes place in late December or early January, marking the end of the agricultural year and the beginning of a new one.
Banks will be shut in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland. In the rest of the country, banks are expected to function as usual.
The RBI declares bank holidays across different parts of India for national, religious, and regional observances, so holidays can vary by region. Besides these, banks are closed on all Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday of each month.
It's important to note that even in states where branches are closed, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate normally, enabling customers to conduct most transactions without disruption.
Customers can continue to use online banking, bill payments, and other digital financial services without any disruption. However, on bank holidays, branch-based services—such as cash deposits, passbook updates, cheque clearance, and document processing may experience delays.
According to the RBI's bank holiday calendar, banks across various parts of the country will observe up to 16 holidays in January 2026. However, this does not mean bank branches will remain shut for 16 days nationwide. Bank holidays vary by state and region, as local festivals, cultural events, and regional observances determine closures.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the official bank holiday calendar for 2026, covering a range of national, religious, and regional observances. Next year, banks across different parts of the country will remain closed for more than 100 days.
|Dates
|Occassion
|1 January
|New Year's Day/Gann-Ngai
|2 January
|New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi
|3 January
|Birthday of Hazrat Ali
|12 January
|Birthday of Swami Vivekanand
|14 January
|Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu
|15 January
|Uttarayana/Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe/Sankranti
|16 January
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|17 January
|Uzhavar Thirunal
|23 January
|Birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
|26 January
|Republic Day
Among the key holidays on the schedule are Republic Day, Holi, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Good Friday, Baisakhi, Muharram, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali.
