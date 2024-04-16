Bank holiday on Ram Navami 2024: Are banks closed on April 17? Check the full list of cities here
Ram Navami marks Lord Rama's birth anniversary. The occasion is celebrated nationwide, though the specific dates may vary by state. This year, banks in several major cities, such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, will be closed on April 17 to mark this occasion.
Public and private sector banks across India will be closed on Wednesday, April 17, in observance of the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, according to the official bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
