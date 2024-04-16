Ram Navami marks Lord Rama's birth anniversary. The occasion is celebrated nationwide, though the specific dates may vary by state. This year, banks in several major cities, such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, will be closed on April 17 to mark this occasion.

Public and private sector banks across India will be closed on Wednesday, April 17, in observance of the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, according to the official bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, a highly revered Hindu deity. The occasion is celebrated nationwide, though the specific dates may vary by state. This year, banks in several major cities, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, will be closed on April 17 for the festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Online Banking services to remain available Though the physical bank branches will be shut for the holiday, online banking services will remain available. Customers are unlikely to face significant disruptions to their banking needs during this holiday.

April's Bank Holiday Schedule List The major bank holiday in April 2024 will be Shri Ram Navami on April 17. Banks will be closed in these cities: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

April 20 will be a holiday for Garia Puja in Agartala. The fourth Saturday (April 27) will also be a non-working day for banks nationwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBI publishes an official calendar of all bank holidays observed across the country. This ensures consistency and transparency, providing clarity on when financial institutions will be closed for various festivals and observances.

