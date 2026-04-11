Bank holiday today, 11 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, others open or closed today on Saturday? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 11 April: Banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, 4 April, as this is the second Saturday of the month. Bank holidays usually affect some banking work and it is advisable for customers to know when their branches close in order to facilitate smoother transactions.
This means all banks across India including SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC bank and other private and public lenders will close all their branches today.
The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks typically remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.
Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.
Apart from the weekend offs, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
12 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off
14 April – Tuesday – Ambedkar Jayanti / Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Biju Festival / Buisu Festival / Tamil New Year's Day / Bohag Bihu / Cheiraoba / Baisakhi – Bank holiday in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
15 April – Wednesday – Pohela Boishakh / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day – Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu – Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram
19 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off
20 April – Monday – Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya – Bank holiday in Guwahati
21 April – Tuesday – Garia Puja – Bank holiday in Agartala
25 April - Saturday - Bank holiday across India due to fourth Saturday weekend off
26 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off
Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.
Therefore, banking services that require a physical visit to the branch are suspended during bank holidays. While the RBI releases a calendar, it is advisable to check with your nearest branch for bank holidays next week to be absolutely sure about the same.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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