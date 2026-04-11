Bank holiday today, 11 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, others open or closed today on Saturday? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 11 April: The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated11 Apr 2026, 07:13 AM IST
Bank holiday today, 11 April
Bank holiday today, 11 April(Mint)

Bank holiday today, 11 April: Banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, 4 April, as this is the second Saturday of the month. Bank holidays usually affect some banking work and it is advisable for customers to know when their branches close in order to facilitate smoother transactions.

This means all banks across India including SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC bank and other private and public lenders will close all their branches today.

What are the typical bank holidays?

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks typically remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in April 2026: Banks to remain closed for upto 12 days

Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.

Apart from the weekend offs, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Remaining bank holidays in April

12 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off

14 April – Tuesday – Ambedkar Jayanti / Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Biju Festival / Buisu Festival / Tamil New Year's Day / Bohag Bihu / Cheiraoba / Baisakhi – Bank holiday in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

15 April – Wednesday – Pohela Boishakh / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day – Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu – Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram

19 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off

20 April – Monday – Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya – Bank holiday in Guwahati

21 April – Tuesday – Garia Puja – Bank holiday in Agartala

25 April - Saturday - Bank holiday across India due to fourth Saturday weekend off

26 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off

Also Read | India to remain among fastest-growing economies in FY27: World Bank
Also Read | RBI proposes new bank board framework, prioritizing strategy, risk

Will I be able to access online banking on bank holiday?

Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.

Therefore, banking services that require a physical visit to the branch are suspended during bank holidays. While the RBI releases a calendar, it is advisable to check with your nearest branch for bank holidays next week to be absolutely sure about the same.

Key Takeaways
  • Online banking services are available even on bank holidays.
  • Branches of all major banks will be closed on April 11th due to the second Saturday holiday.
  • It's advisable to check with local branches for specific holiday schedules and variations.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

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