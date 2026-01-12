Bank holiday today, 12 January: Are banks open or closed today for Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary? Check here

Bank holiday today, 12 January: All public and private sector banks will be closed in West Bengal on Monday, 12 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most inspiring spiritual leaders and thinkers.
(This is a developing story, check back for updates)
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.