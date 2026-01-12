Bank holiday today, 12 January: Are banks open or closed today for Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary? Check here

Bank holiday today, 12 January: Banks will be closed across West Bengal today, 12 January, to observe the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Here is what to expect on the January 12 bank holiday today.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published12 Jan 2026, 06:44 AM IST
Bank holiday today, 12 January: All public and private sector banks will be closed in West Bengal on Monday, 12 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most inspiring spiritual leaders and thinkers.

