Bank holiday today, 13 January: Are banks open or closed today for Lohri 2026? Check state-wise list here

Bank holiday today, 13 January: All public and private banks across India will remain open on Tuesday, 13 January, even as many parts of the country celebrates Lohri. According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, there is no bank holiday today due to Lohri.

Lohri 2026 will be celebrated on 13 January in several parts of northern India. However, it is not a bank holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided bank holidays at the beginning of the year, and banks remain closed on certain regional festivities and observances as well as on national holidays. Banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays of the month.

Since there is no Lohri bank holiday, lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others will remain open on Tuesday.

Lohri 2026 Lohri 2026 is being celebrated across India on Tuesday, 13 January. Lohri is a harvest festival and is observed to mark the arrival of the harvest season as well as longer days after cold winters. Families and friends gather during this festival to sing folk songs and dance around bonfires and play the dhol. Festive food like jaggery, sesame seeds, rewri and peanuts are also enjoyed during Lohri as people perform Bhangra and Gidda dances.

Remaining bank holidays in January 2026 There were up to 16 bank holidays in January 2026, including weekends. Some of these have already been used up. Here is the list of remaining bank holidays in January this year.

14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.

15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.

16 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day.

17 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

23 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.

26 January – Banks will be closed across all states and Union Territories of India due to Republic Day.

The remaining six bank holidays fall on weekends — specifically, the second and fourth Saturdays and all four Sundays.