Bank holiday today, 14 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, others open or closed today on Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi?

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Tuesday, 14 April, on the account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi. The holiday applies in major cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.

The bank holiday today is scheduled as part of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, which is released at the beginning of every year. According to the RBI calendar, April 2026 has a total of 16 bank holidays.

Bank holidays in India vary by state and are based on local festivals and observances. As a result, bank closures are not uniform across the country. While branches in select cities will remain shut on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi, others may continue to operate.

Under RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks suspend operations pan-India on gazetted public holidays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays.

Banks shut in these Indian cities today — full list Bank holidays usually differ from region to region, depending on the festivals and other occasions celebrated in each area.

On Tuesday, the banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

Other bank holidays this week 15 April – Wednesday – Pohela Boishakh / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day – Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu – Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram

19 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off

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Will online banking remain accessible on bank holiday? Individuals are advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

If you need cash urgently or need to send money on a bank holiday, it's possible. ATM services operate around the clock, including bank holidays. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services such as NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS are available.