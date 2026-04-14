Bank holiday today, 14 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, others open or closed today on Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi?

Banks across India will be closed on April 14 due to various festivals including Ambedkar Jayanti and Baisakhi. Major cities affected include Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Essential services like ATMs and online banking will remain operational.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated14 Apr 2026, 05:40 AM IST
Banks Closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti and Other Festivals Across India
Banks Closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti and Other Festivals Across India( HT)

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Tuesday, 14 April, on the account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi. The holiday applies in major cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.

The bank holiday today is scheduled as part of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, which is released at the beginning of every year. According to the RBI calendar, April 2026 has a total of 16 bank holidays.

Bank holidays in India vary by state and are based on local festivals and observances. As a result, bank closures are not uniform across the country. While branches in select cities will remain shut on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi, others may continue to operate.

Under RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks suspend operations pan-India on gazetted public holidays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays.

Also Read | Senior Citizen FD Rates April 2026: SBI, PNB & other PSU banks offer up to 7.25%

Banks shut in these Indian cities today — full list

Bank holidays usually differ from region to region, depending on the festivals and other occasions celebrated in each area.

On Tuesday, the banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

Other bank holidays this week

15 April – Wednesday – Pohela Boishakh / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day – Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu – Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram

19 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off

Also Read | Planning an FD? Check latest interest rates of major lenders in India

Will online banking remain accessible on bank holiday?

Individuals are advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

If you need cash urgently or need to send money on a bank holiday, it's possible. ATM services operate around the clock, including bank holidays. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services such as NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS are available.

Apart from this, you can also use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days. Bank holidays only suspend banking operations that require a physical visit to the branch, such as encashing a cheque.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

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