Bank holiday today, 14 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, others open or closed today on Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi?

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Tuesday, 14 April, on the account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi. The holiday applies in major cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.
The bank holiday today is scheduled as part of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, which is released at the beginning of every year. According to the RBI calendar, April 2026 has a total of 16 bank holidays.
Bank holidays in India vary by state and are based on local festivals and observances. As a result, bank closures are not uniform across the country. While branches in select cities will remain shut on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi, others may continue to operate.
Under RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks suspend operations pan-India on gazetted public holidays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays.
Bank holidays usually differ from region to region, depending on the festivals and other occasions celebrated in each area.
On Tuesday, the banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
15 April – Wednesday – Pohela Boishakh / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day – Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu – Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram
19 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off
Individuals are advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
If you need cash urgently or need to send money on a bank holiday, it's possible. ATM services operate around the clock, including bank holidays. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services such as NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS are available.
Apart from this, you can also use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days. Bank holidays only suspend banking operations that require a physical visit to the branch, such as encashing a cheque.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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