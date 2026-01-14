Bank holiday today, 14 January: Are banks open or closed today for Makar Sankranti 2026? Check state-wise list here

Bank holiday today, 14 January: Makar Sankranti, one of the major Indian festivals, falls on 14 January, 2026, and has led to confusion regarding whether banks will remain open or closed across India today. Many public and private sector banks across regions will remain closed as there is a bank holiday on 14 January as per the RBI bank holiday calendar.

Along with Makar Sankranti, there are other festivals like Pongal and Magh Bihu being celebrated across the country, due to which there is a bank holiday as well.

Let us take a look at which banks remain open on Makar Sankranti: Bank holidays in India often depend upon the states the branches are located in. A number of cities and states will see banks shut on 14 January, as per the official bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These festivals are classified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, as per the central bank.

There will be a bank holiday today in Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh as these states will be celebrating Makar Sankranti and other harvest festivals.

15 January bank holiday: On 15 January, Thursday, banks will remain closed in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

16 January bank holiday: 16 January is Thiruvalluvar Day. Banks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on the day.

17 January bank holiday: Banks in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on 17 January on the occasion of Uzhavar Thirunal

23 January bank holiday: Banks will remain closed on 23 January in West Bengal and Odisha. 23 January is Saraswati Puja and also the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

26 January bank holiday: Banks will remain closed in all states and union territories on 26 January, with the day being India's Republic Day.

All customers are advised to plan their branch visits during this holiday period. Do note that while physical bank branches will remain closed on the holidays, you will always be able to access internet banking/ATMs/UPI services, and others.

Bank holiday today: What to do during emergencies? If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.

Apart from this, you can use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days.