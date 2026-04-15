Bank holiday today, 15 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, others open or closed today for Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu?

Bank holiday today, 15 April: Banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, will remain closed, on Wednesday, in some parts of India on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, and Himachal Day.

Bank Holiday on 15 April 2026 All public and private banks will remain closed on Wednesday, 15 April, on account of Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, and Himachal Day. The holiday will be observed across several cities, including Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

Full list of bank holidays between 16 April and 19 April 16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu – Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram

19 April - Sunday - Bank holiday across India due to weekend off

How the RBI Classifies Bank Holidays in India The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) divides bank holidays into three distinct categories — holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and bank account closing days.

Bank holidays across India are not uniform. They differ from state to state based on local festivals and regional observances. That said, every bank in the country closes on national holidays such as Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, regardless of location.

When it comes to Saturdays, the rule is fairly straightforward. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while staying open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Sundays are a blanket holiday for all banks across India, without exception.

Saturday holidays fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which is the same legislation that governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes in the country.

So if you are planning a branch visit, it is worth checking both the national holiday calendar and your regional bank holiday list — because what is a working day in one state may well be a holiday in another.

Can I withdraw money on bank holidays? Will I be able to update my passbook? Even when bank branches are shut on holidays, you do not have to worry about being cut off from your finances. Online banking keeps running as normal, and ATMs stay open around the clock - so most of your everyday banking needs are still covered.

You can withdraw cash, transfer money, check your balance, get a mini statement, and even apply for a loan, all without stepping into a branch. Whether you do it through your bank's app or website, these services are available to you throughout the holiday.

That said, anything that requires a face-to-face visit will have to wait. Cashing a cheque or sitting down with your bank manager, for example, simply cannot happen until the branch reopens.