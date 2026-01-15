Bank holiday today, 15 January: Are banks open or closed today for Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Get state-wise list

Bank holiday today, 15 January: Pongal, one of the biggest Indian harvest festivals, falls on 15 January 2026 and will be celebrated with grandeur in several states across the country. This has also led to confusion around whether banks will remain open or closed today in India. Several public and private sector banks across regions will remain closed as there is a bank holiday on 15 January as per the RBI bank holiday calendar.

Along with Pongal, the country is celebrating other festivals like Uttarayana Punyakala and Makara Sankranti, for which banks will remain closed today in some states.

Other than the festivals, the elections to the Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra will also lead to a bank holiday in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra today.

Here is a look at which banks will be closed today on Pongal: Bank holidays in India mostly depend on the states their branches are located in. A number of cities and states will observe a bank holiday on 15 January, as per the official bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These festivals are classified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, as per the central bank, and are regional in nature.

There is a bank holiday today in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

16 January bank holiday There is a bank holiday on 16 January for Thiruvalluvar Day and Kanuma. Banks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will be closed on this day.

17 January bank holiday Banks in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on 17 January on the occasion of Uzhavar Thirunal, which is celebrated as a part of Pongal festivities.

23 January bank holiday There is a bank holiday on 23 January in West Bengal and Odisha. 23 January is Saraswati Puja, as well as the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

26 January bank holiday There is a bank holiday in all states and Union Territories across India on 26 January on the occasion of Republic Day. All private and public sector banks will remain closed on Republic Day as this is a national holiday.

Four straight bank holidays in Tamil Nadu Starting today, there will be four consecutive bank holidays in Tamil Nadu because of Pongal festivities. As mentioned above, banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed on 15, 16 and 17 January due to Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal. After that, there will be a bank holiday on 18 January as it is a Sunday.

However, it must be noted that only physical branches of banks will remain closed on these bank holidays. You will always be able to access internet banking/ATMs/UPI services, and others.