Bank holiday today, 17 January: Are banks open or closed today for 3rd Saturday, Uzhavar Thirunal? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 17 January: Multiple bank holidays were observed in January due to various harvest festivals in different states, while others were the regular weekend offs.

However, since this month has 5 Saturdays and Sundays and multiple regional festivals, the question is whether banks are open or closed today, January 17, which is a third Saturday.

Are banks open or closed today? According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on January 17 in Tamil Nadu for Uzhavar Thirunal, the Farmers' Festival.

Therefore, in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu, physical branches of all public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, will remain closed this third Saturday due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

However, digital banking services – online transactions, mobile banking, and ATM services – will continue to operate as usual.

Banks in other states, like Delhi and Maharashtra, however, will remain operational. As per RBI guidelines, banks are operational on all Saturdays, except the second and fourth Saturdays, unless a festival or holiday is declared.

What is Uzhavar Thirunal? Uzhavar Thirunal, or the Farmers' Festival, is celebrated in Tamil Nadu to honour the agricultural community and the cattle. The name "Uzhavar" translates to "farmer," while "Thirunal" means "festival".

This festival marks the end of the harvest season and is celebrated with various traditions, including cattle worship, community feasts, and cultural performances.

Remaining bank holidays in January There were up to 16 bank holidays in January, including weekends, many of which have already been used up.

Check remaining bank holidays in January:

23 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.

26 January – Banks will be closed across all states and Union Territories of India due to Republic Day.