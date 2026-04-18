Bank Holiday today, 18 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, other banks open or closed on Saturday? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 18 April: Banks across India are open for business this Saturday, 18 April, as the date falls on the third Saturday of the month — a working day under Reserve Bank of India rules. Here is everything you need to know about branch availability, upcoming closures and what transactions you can still carry out on a holiday.
India's banking system runs on a rhythm most customers learn only when they need it most. Today is not a day to worry: the third Saturday of any month is a fully operational working day for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks, both in the public and private sectors. Branches of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and others will be open and accessible to walk-in customers.
The RBI's standing guidelines mandate closure only on second and fourth Saturdays, alongside every Sunday. On those days, in-branch services are suspended entirely, though digital channels remain live.
The remainder of April carries a handful of closures that customers would do well to note in advance.
On 20 April, branches in Karnataka will shut for Basava Jayanti, whilst Akshaya Tritiya will also prompt closures in select states. The following day, 21 April, bank branches in Tripura will remain closed in observance of Garia Puja. The fourth Saturday of the month falls on 25 April, making it a pan-India bank holiday, followed by the regular Sunday closure on 26 April.
Branch closures on these days mean customers will be unable to access cheque clearing, cash deposits or demand draft services in person.
|Reason for the holiday
|Date of the month of April
|Banks for their annual closing of accounts
|1
|Maundy Thursday
|2
|Good Friday
|3
|Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
|9
|Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/ Mahabishab Sankranti/ Biju/ Buisu Festival/ Tamil New Year's Day/ Bohag Bihu/ Cheiraoba/ Baisakhi
|14
|Bengali New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day
|15
|Bohag Bihu
|16
|Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya
|20
|Garia Puja
|21
The RBI organises its holiday framework into three distinct categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and banks' closing of accounts.
First, third and fifth Saturdays are working days. Second and fourth Saturdays are not. Every Sunday is a holiday nationwide. Beyond the weekly schedule, regional festivals and observances shape the calendar differently across states, though national holidays such as Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti are observed uniformly by all banks across the country.
The Saturday bank holiday, where applicable, is formally designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act — the legislation that governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes in India.
A branch being shut does not mean banking stops. Customers can continue using mobile banking apps, internet banking portals and UPI payment platforms throughout any holiday, barring technical disruptions flagged by individual service providers.
ATMs remain operational for cash withdrawals. Beyond that, NEFT and RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook applications can still be submitted through digital channels. Credit, debit and ATM card services continue uninterrupted, as do a range of account management functions: maintenance forms, standing instruction setups and locker applications are all accessible remotely.
The broader takeaway is that whilst physical branches observe their scheduled rest, the architecture of digital banking ensures day-to-day financial life carries on without interruption.
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