Bank Holiday today, 20 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks closed in Bengaluru for Akshaya Tritiya

According to the Reserve Bank of India calendar, Monday, 20 April 2026, is a bank holiday in certain regions due to local festivals, including Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. As a result, banks in Karnataka will remain closed.

However, banks in other states will remain open and work as regularly.

Bank holidays in India vary from state to state, as each region observes its own festivals, local events, and religious occasions. In addition, all banks, both scheduled and non-scheduled, remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while banks in other states continue their normal operations on regional holidays.

What is Basava Jayanti? Basava Jayanti is a holiday mainly observed in the state of Karnataka. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a 12th-century poet, philosopher, and the founding saint of the Lingayat tradition. Basavanna advocated for a society without caste discrimination and promoted equal opportunities for all.

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He also established the Anubhava Mantapa, a spiritual and intellectual center that brought together mystics, saints, and philosophers of the Lingayat faith.

Bank holiday in April Looking ahead, a few more bank holidays are scheduled for the rest of April. On 21 April, bank branches in Tripura will be closed for Garia Puja. Additionally, 25 April, being the fourth Saturday, will be a nationwide bank holiday, followed by the regular Sunday closure on 26 April.

View full Image View full Image Reserve Bank of India calendar.

During these holidays, in-branch services such as cheque clearing, cash deposits, and demand draft facilities will not be available.

What are typical bank holidays? Bank holidays in India are structured by the Reserve Bank of India into three main categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and year-end account closing days.

In terms of the weekly schedule, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, while the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as holidays. All Sundays are non-working days nationwide. Apart from these, bank holidays vary across states depending on local festivals and observances. However, certain national occasions like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti are observed uniformly across the country.

Notably, Saturday holidays (where applicable) fall under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates instruments such as cheques and promissory notes in India.

What transactions can you do on bank closures? Even when bank branches are closed, most banking activities continue seamlessly through digital channels. Customers can use mobile banking apps, internet banking platforms, and UPI services without interruption, except in cases of technical issues reported by service providers.

ATMs remain functional for cash withdrawals. In addition, services such as NEFT and RTGS transfers, demand draft requests, and chequebook applications can still be completed online.

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Debit cards, credit cards, and ATM services also continue to operate normally.

Even when bank branches are closed, most banking activities continue seamlessly through digital channels.

Many account-related tasks, like updating details, setting up standing instructions, or applying for lockers can be handled remotely.

In essence, while physical branches may be shut on holidays, digital banking systems ensure that everyday financial transactions and services remain accessible without disruption.