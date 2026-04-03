Bank holiday today, 3 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, others closed today due to Good Friday? Check city-wise list

Bank holiday today, 3 April: Public and private banks across most cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore will be closed today, 3 April, on the occasion of Good Friday.
All banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank will be closed in these cities, according to the RBI Bank Holiday calendar.
The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
Apart from the typical holidays, banks usually remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.
Here is the full list of cities that are observing a bank holiday on 3 April due to Good Friday.
Good Friday is a day observed by Christians to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a day to reflect, pray, and remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity. t is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, ending with Easter on Sunday. According to the Bible, Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity. This year, Good Friday falls today, on Friday, April 3, 2026.
Here is the list of the remaining bank holidays in April, including the Saturday, Sunday week-offs
11 April — Saturday — Pan India bank holiday for second Saturday week off
12 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off
14 April – Tuesday – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti / Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Biju / Buisu Festival / Tamil New Year’s Day / Bohag Bihu / Cheiraoba / Baisakhi: Bank holiday in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
15 April – Wednesday – Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha) / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day: Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu: Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram
19 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off
20 April – Monday – Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya: Bank holiday in Guwahati
21 April – Tuesday – Garia Puja: Bank holiday in Agartala
25 April — Saturday — Pan India bank holiday for fourth Saturday week off
26 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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