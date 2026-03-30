Bank holiday today, 30 March: Are banks open or closed today in Bengaluru on Mahavir Jayanti? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 30 March: All public and private banks in Bengaluru will be closed today, 30 March, due to Mahavir Jayanti.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks across Bengaluru including SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank will observe a holiday.

Is there a bank holiday today? Yes, there is a bank holiday today in Karnataka as part of Mahavir Jayanti celebrations. The state is observing a public holiday on 30 March due to Mahavir Jayanti.

However, there is no bank holiday on 30 March for other states in India.

What are the typical bank holidays? The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from the typical holidays, banks usually remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.

Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday falls on 31 March on the occasion of Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti, which will be celebrated in a number of states. There will be a bank holiday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand.

What to know about Mahavir Jayanti Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community. It marks the birth anniversary of the 24th and the last Tirthankara (enlightened teacher) of the Jain religion. Jainism places great emphasis on achieving world peace and harmony in a manner that causes little to no harm to living beings.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with great fervor by Jains around the globe. They carry out processions(rath yatra), visit temple, give offerings to the poor, meditate, and chant hymns in praise of Lord Mahavirs on this auspicious occasion.

Lord Mahavira dedicated his life to the teachings of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, chastity, and non-attachment. He preached that all living beings have a soul and should therefore be treated with love, compassion and respect.

Will I be able to access online banking on bank holiday? Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.

Therefore, banking services that require a physical visit to the branch are suspended during bank holidays. While the RBI releases a calendar, it is advisable to check with your nearest branch for bank holidays next week to be absolutely sure about the same.