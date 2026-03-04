Bank holiday today, 4 March: Are banks closed today for Holi? Check full list of cities as per RBI

Bank holiday today, 4 March for Holi: Banks will be closed across multiple regions in India today on the occasion of Holi on 4 March. There is a bank holiday today in major cities like New Delhi, Noida and more, with banks like SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remaining shut on the day.
The bank holiday today is scheduled as part of the RBI bank holiday calendar. Overall, there are 18 bank holidays in March, as per the RBI calendar, which was published at the beginning of this year.
Bank holidays usually differ from region to region depending on the festivals and other occasions celebrated in the area. For example, there was a bank holiday in cities like Kolkata and Mumbai on 3 March for Holi, but banks will be open today in these cities. Instead, there is a bank holiday in Delhi due to Holi 2026 on 4 March.
Here is the list of remaining bank holidays in March, as per the RBI bank holiday calendar:
