Bank holiday today, 4 March: Are banks closed today for Holi? Check full list of cities as per RBI

Bank holiday today, 4 March: There is a bank holiday on Holi, 4 March, across many regions. This is because these cities will celebrate Holi today. Here is the full list of cities where there is a bank holiday today.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated4 Mar 2026, 06:05 AM IST
Bank holiday today due to Holi
Bank holiday today due to Holi(HT_PRINT)

Bank holiday today, 4 March for Holi: Banks will be closed across multiple regions in India today on the occasion of Holi on 4 March. There is a bank holiday today in major cities like New Delhi, Noida and more, with banks like SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remaining shut on the day.

The bank holiday today is scheduled as part of the RBI bank holiday calendar. Overall, there are 18 bank holidays in March, as per the RBI calendar, which was published at the beginning of this year.

Is there a bank holiday today due to Holi?

Bank holidays usually differ from region to region depending on the festivals and other occasions celebrated in the area. For example, there was a bank holiday in cities like Kolkata and Mumbai on 3 March for Holi, but banks will be open today in these cities. Instead, there is a bank holiday in Delhi due to Holi 2026 on 4 March.

Bank holiday on Holi, 4 March: Full list of cities

  • Agartala,
  • Ahmedabad,
  • Aizawl,
  • Bhubaneshwar,
  • Chandigarh,
  • Dehradun,
  • Gangtok,
  • Imphal,
  • Itanagar,
  • Jammu,
  • Kanpur,
  • Lucknow,
  • New Delhi,
  • Patna,
  • Raipur,
  • Ranchi,
  • Shillong and
  • Shimla.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Holi and Dhulandi on Tuesday, 3 March?
Also Read | Bank FDs earn up to 7.5%! Check latest fixed deposit interest rates for Mar 2026
Also Read | Bank holiday on 3 and 4 March: Are banks open or closed on these days for Holi?

Remaining bank holidays in March

Here is the list of remaining bank holidays in March, as per the RBI bank holiday calendar:

  • 4 March — Wednesday — Holi / Holi 2nd Day/ Dhuleti/ Yaosang 2nd Day — Banks will be closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh
  • 8 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.
  • 13 March — Friday — Chapchar Kut — Bank holiday in Mizoram.
  • 14 March — Saturday — Second Saturday weekly off — Pan India.
  • 15 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.
  • 17 March — Tuesday — Shab-I-Qadr — Jammu and Kashmir banks will be closed.
  • 19 March – Thursday — Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi Festival / Telugu New Year's Day / Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) / 1st Navratra — Bank holiday in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Mizoram, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh.
  • 20 March — Friday — Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) / Jumat-ul-Vida — There is a bank holiday in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh.
  • 21 March — Saturday — Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) / Khutub-E-Ramzan / Sarhul / — Bank holiday in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya
  • 22 March — Sunday — Bank holiday for pan India weekly off.
  • 26 March — Thursday — Shree Ram Navami — Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh
  • 27 March — Friday — Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) — Bank holiday in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh
  • 28 March — Saturday — Fourth Saturday weekly off — Pan India
  • 29 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.
  • 31 March — Tuesday — Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti — Bank holiday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand

Key Takeaways
  • Understand the regional variations in bank holidays based on local festivals.
  • Stay informed about bank holidays to plan financial transactions effectively.
  • The RBI releases a bank holiday calendar that outlines closures for the entire month.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today, 4 March: Are banks closed today for Holi? Check full list of cities as per RBI
More