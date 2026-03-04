Bank holiday today, 4 March: Are banks closed today for Holi? Check full list of cities as per RBI

Bank holiday today, 4 March for Holi: Banks will be closed across multiple regions in India today on the occasion of Holi on 4 March. There is a bank holiday today in major cities like New Delhi, Noida and more, with banks like SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remaining shut on the day.

The bank holiday today is scheduled as part of the RBI bank holiday calendar. Overall, there are 18 bank holidays in March, as per the RBI calendar, which was published at the beginning of this year.

Is there a bank holiday today due to Holi? Bank holidays usually differ from region to region depending on the festivals and other occasions celebrated in the area. For example, there was a bank holiday in cities like Kolkata and Mumbai on 3 March for Holi, but banks will be open today in these cities. Instead, there is a bank holiday in Delhi due to Holi 2026 on 4 March.

Bank holiday on Holi, 4 March: Full list of cities Agartala,

Ahmedabad,

Aizawl,

Bhubaneshwar,

Chandigarh,

Dehradun,

Gangtok,

Imphal,

Itanagar,

Jammu,

Kanpur,

Lucknow,

New Delhi,

Patna,

Raipur,

Ranchi,

Shillong and

Shimla.

Remaining bank holidays in March Here is the list of remaining bank holidays in March, as per the RBI bank holiday calendar:

4 March — Wednesday — Holi / Holi 2nd Day/ Dhuleti/ Yaosang 2nd Day — Banks will be closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh

8 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

13 March — Friday — Chapchar Kut — Bank holiday in Mizoram.

14 March — Saturday — Second Saturday weekly off — Pan India.

15 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

17 March — Tuesday — Shab-I-Qadr — Jammu and Kashmir banks will be closed.

19 March – Thursday — Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi Festival / Telugu New Year's Day / Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) / 1st Navratra — Bank holiday in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Mizoram, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh.

20 March — Friday — Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) / Jumat-ul-Vida — There is a bank holiday in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh.

21 March — Saturday — Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) / Khutub-E-Ramzan / Sarhul / — Bank holiday in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya

22 March — Sunday — Bank holiday for pan India weekly off.

26 March — Thursday — Shree Ram Navami — Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh

27 March — Friday — Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) — Bank holiday in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh

28 March — Saturday — Fourth Saturday weekly off — Pan India

29 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

31 March — Tuesday — Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti — Bank holiday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand