Bank holiday today, April 29: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks closed in Bengal on Wednesday for phase 2 voting?

As West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 progress, banks will remain closed in areas where voting is scheduled for today, April 29 as a special election holiday is declared for polling
As many as 142 constituencies are going to vote today. Schools, colleges, and most government and private offices will also remain shut on these days.
On the other hand, banks will remain open today in all the areas where polling already took place on April 23.
When West Bengal votes in the second and final phase of the assembly elections on today, it will be choosing 142 MLAs across the state's political heartland. Area where voting will take place and bank will remain closed are:
Gangarampur
Harirampur
Kushmandi
Kumarganj
Balurghat
Tapan
Gangarampur
Harirampur
Kushmandi
Kumarganj
Raiganj
Itahar
Hemtabad
Kaliaganj
Kushmandi
Karandighi
Goalpokhar
Chakulia
Karimpur
Chopra
Islampur
Goalpokhar
Chakulia
Karandighi
Habibpur
Gazole
Chanchal
Harischandrapur
Malatipur
Ratua
Manikchak
Maldaha
English Bazar
Mothabari
Sujapur
Baishnabnagar
Farakka
Samserganj
Suti
Jangipur
Raghunathganj
Sagardighi
Lalgola
Bhagabangola
Raninagar
Murshidabad
Nabagram
Khargram
Burwan
Kandi
Bharatpur
Rejinagar
Beldanga
Baharampur
Hariharpara
Naoda
Domkal
Jalangi
Karimpur
Tehatta
Palashipara
Kaliganj
Nakashipara
Chapra
Krishnanagar Uttar
Nabadwip
Krishnanagar Dakshin
Santipur
Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
Ranaghat Uttar Purba
Ranaghat Dakshin
Chakdaha
Kalyani
Haringhata
Bagdah
Bongaon Uttar
Bongaon Dakshin
Gaighata
Swarupnagar
Baduria
Habra
Ashoknagar
Amdanga
Bijpur
Naihati
Bhatpara
Jagatdal
Noapara
Barrackpore
Khardaha
Dum Dum Uttar
Panihati
Kamarhati
Baranagar
Dum Dum
Rajarhat New Town
Bidhannagar
Rajarhat Gopalpur
Madhyamgram
Barasat
Deganga
Haroa
Minakhan
Sandeshkhali
Basirhat Dakshin
Basirhat Uttar
Hingalganj
Gosaba
Basanti
Kultali
Patharpratima
Kakdwip
Sagar
Kulpi
Raidighi
Mandirbazar
Jaynagar
Baruipur Purba
Canning Paschim
Canning Purba
Baruipur Paschim
Magrahat Purba
Magrahat Paschim
Diamond Harbour
Falta
Satgachia
Bhabanipur
Rashbehari
Ballygunge
Chowrangee
Entally
Beleghata
Jorasanko
Shyampukur
Maniktala
Kashipur-Belgachia
Khidirpur
Kolkata Port
Bhawanipore
Tollygunge
Behala Purba
Behala Paschim
Yes, online banking services will function as usual even on bank holidays. Digital services are accessible throughout the year enabling customers to carry out online banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.
Multiple tasks can be done through online banking service, including UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online and requesting a chequebook among others.
ATMs remain fully functional even on bank holidays, allowing customers to conduct transactions such as withdraw and deposit cash even when bank branches are closed.
As per the RBI schedule, banks will be closed for 4 days in the month of May. Banks will remain shut on Friday, May 1, 2026, for May Day/Buddha Purnima, and again on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday (May 9) and the fourth Saturday (May 23).
Bank Holidays in May 2026:
May 1 (Friday): May Day / Buddha Purnima
May 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday
May 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
Apart from that, some states will observe local holidays. So it is advised to check the state-wise calender
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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