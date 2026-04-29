Bank holiday today, April 29: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks closed in Bengal on Wednesday for phase 2 voting?

As West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 progress, banks will remain closed in areas where voting is scheduled for today, April 29 as a special election holiday is declared for polling

As many as 142 constituencies are going to vote today. Schools, colleges, and most government and private offices will also remain shut on these days.

On the other hand, banks will remain open today in all the areas where polling already took place on April 23.

Which areas will banks remain closed today? When West Bengal votes in the second and final phase of the assembly elections on today, it will be choosing 142 MLAs across the state's political heartland. Area where voting will take place and bank will remain closed are:

Gangarampur

Harirampur

Kushmandi

Kumarganj

Balurghat

Tapan

Gangarampur

Harirampur

Kushmandi

Kumarganj

Raiganj

Itahar

Hemtabad

Kaliaganj

Kushmandi

Karandighi

Goalpokhar

Chakulia

Karimpur

Chopra

Islampur

Goalpokhar

Chakulia

Karandighi

Habibpur

Gazole

Chanchal

Harischandrapur

Malatipur

Ratua

Manikchak

Maldaha

English Bazar

Mothabari

Sujapur

Baishnabnagar

Farakka

Samserganj

Suti

Jangipur

Raghunathganj

Sagardighi

Lalgola

Bhagabangola

Raninagar

Murshidabad

Nabagram

Khargram

Burwan

Kandi

Bharatpur

Rejinagar

Beldanga

Baharampur

Hariharpara

Naoda

Domkal

Jalangi

Karimpur

Tehatta

Palashipara

Kaliganj

Nakashipara

Chapra

Krishnanagar Uttar

Nabadwip

Krishnanagar Dakshin

Santipur

Ranaghat Uttar Paschim

Ranaghat Uttar Purba

Ranaghat Dakshin

Chakdaha

Kalyani

Haringhata

Bagdah

Bongaon Uttar

Bongaon Dakshin

Gaighata

Swarupnagar

Baduria

Habra

Ashoknagar

Amdanga

Bijpur

Naihati

Bhatpara

Jagatdal

Noapara

Barrackpore

Khardaha

Dum Dum Uttar

Panihati

Kamarhati

Baranagar

Dum Dum

Rajarhat New Town

Bidhannagar

Rajarhat Gopalpur

Madhyamgram

Barasat

Deganga

Haroa

Minakhan

Sandeshkhali

Basirhat Dakshin

Basirhat Uttar

Hingalganj

Gosaba

Basanti

Kultali

Patharpratima

Kakdwip

Sagar

Kulpi

Raidighi

Mandirbazar

Jaynagar

Baruipur Purba

Canning Paschim

Canning Purba

Baruipur Paschim

Magrahat Purba

Magrahat Paschim

Diamond Harbour

Falta

Satgachia

Bhabanipur

Rashbehari

Ballygunge

Chowrangee

Entally

Beleghata

Jorasanko

Shyampukur

Maniktala

Kashipur-Belgachia

Khidirpur

Kolkata Port

Bhawanipore

Tollygunge

Behala Purba

Behala Paschim

Will online banking be accessible on bank holiday? Yes, online banking services will function as usual even on bank holidays. Digital services are accessible throughout the year enabling customers to carry out online banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.

Multiple tasks can be done through online banking service, including UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online and requesting a chequebook among others.

Are ATMs operational during bank holidays? ATMs remain fully functional even on bank holidays, allowing customers to conduct transactions such as withdraw and deposit cash even when bank branches are closed.

Bank holidays next month As per the RBI schedule, banks will be closed for 4 days in the month of May. Banks will remain shut on Friday, May 1, 2026, for May Day/Buddha Purnima, and again on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday (May 9) and the fourth Saturday (May 23).

Bank Holidays in May 2026:

May 1 (Friday): May Day / Buddha Purnima

May 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday

May 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid al-Adha