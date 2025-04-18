Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on April 18 for Good Friday 2025? Check full list of upcoming holidays

Bank holiday today: All banks, including private and public sector banks, will remain closed on Friday, April 18, 2025, on account of Good Friday 2025, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

The RBI categorises bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act into three types: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. The bank holidays are informed through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and bank notifications.

April 18, 2025, is a pre-scheduled holiday for all banks in India on account of Good Friday. The Indian stock markets will also remain shut on Friday.

Bank Holidays in April As per the RBI website, the next designated bank holiday is Saturday, April 21, which will be the fourth Saturday of the month, along with the Gauri Puja holiday. Banks in India are closed on every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Apart from the upcoming Saturday off, the next holiday will be on Tuesday, April 29, on account of Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, where all private and public sector banks will remain shut for operations.

In total, there are 13 designated bank holidays in April, including the Saturday offs for the current month.

List of Bank Holidays in April 2025 April 1: Holiday for Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul.

April 5: Holiday for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Only in Hyderabad - Telangana)

April 7: Holiday for Shad Suk Mynsiem (Only in Shillong)

April 10: Holiday for Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, along with various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, and more.

April 15: Holiday for Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu (Banks will remain closed for services in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe these state-specific festivals.)

April 18: Holiday for Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. (Banks will remain closed for services in states including Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.)

April 21: All public and private banks in India will be closed on the fourth Saturday of the month, and on account of Gauri Puja.

April 29: Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu. (Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.)

April 30: Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity. (Banks will be closed in Karnataka and other states.)

Will ATMs & Online Banking work on holidays? ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions will remain operational even during bank holidays unless a bank sends specific notifications regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

The Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes, and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the bank holidays.