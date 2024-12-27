Bank Holiday today: There will be a bank holiday in Kohima region of Nagaland on Friday, December 27, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Additionally, all government banks will remain shut in Karnataka, after the state government declared a holiday to mourn former prime minister Manmohan Singh's death.

There is confusion about whether there will be a bank holiday in other regions after a government holiday has been declared in Karnataka.

Bank holiday today: Will banks remain closed across India on Friday, December 27? So far, there has been no confirmation about bank holidays in other regions across India, apart from Kohima. All government banks will remain shut in Karnataka.

Former PM Manmohan Singh's death Former prime minister Manmohan Singh died due to age-related complications at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other designatories paid their condolences over former PM Manmohan Singh's demise.

Govt announces seven-day morning over former PM Manmohan Singh's death The central government on Thursday announced a seven-day-mourning from 26 December to 1 January. All government programmes scheduled for Friday have been cancelled. Manmohan Singh had a sudden loss of consciousness at home today, after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

The Cabinet is set to meet at 11 am to offer condolences. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, reported ANI.