Bank Holiday today: There will be a bank holiday in Kohima region of Nagaland on Friday, December 27, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Additionally, all government banks will remain shut in Karnataka, after the state government declared a holiday to mourn former prime minister Manmohan Singh's death.
There is confusion about whether there will be a bank holiday in other regions after a government holiday has been declared in Karnataka.
So far, there has been no confirmation about bank holidays in other regions across India, apart from Kohima. All government banks will remain shut in Karnataka.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh died due to age-related complications at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other designatories paid their condolences over former PM Manmohan Singh's demise.
The central government on Thursday announced a seven-day-mourning from 26 December to 1 January. All government programmes scheduled for Friday have been cancelled. Manmohan Singh had a sudden loss of consciousness at home today, after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.
The Cabinet is set to meet at 11 am to offer condolences. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, reported ANI.
Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house. Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.
